Dawn Of Ashes Shares New Lyric Video "Heart Wrapped In Suicide"
LA based Dark industrial metal band Dawn Of Ashes continues their sonic exploration of extreme depression and mental illness with their newest single, "Heart Wrapped In Suicide." Originally premiered with Metal Insider, "Heart Wrapped In Suicide" was mixed by front-man Kriftof Bathory with Angel, Crowe, and Brendin Ross (who also mastered), and is the first single off of the band's upcoming album, "Reopening The Scars," release date TBD via Artofact Records.
"The latest single, ‘Heart Wrapped In Suicide,’ describes the process of mental suffering. Sometimes when all hope is gone. People drift towards suicide. Obsessed with internal conflict from some outside source. The mind and heart gets clouded with depression, anxiety, and despair. A voice tells us that the only way out is to end everything.” - Kriftof Bathory
