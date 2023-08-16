Heidevolk And Kataklysm Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have added a further two names for the 2024 edition of the event. Joining the already impressive lineup are Dutch folk metal outfit Heidevolk, as well as French Canadian death metal machine Kataklysm, who will be performing two very special sets for sailors on board 70000 Tons Of Metal. For the first time ever, they will exclusively play their Album "In the Arms of Devastation" in its entirety for one performance. For the other set they will exclusively play their album "Serenity in Fire" in it's entirety.

The cruise will take place from January 29th to February 2nd, sailing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Dalriada

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Heidevolk

Infected Rain

Iotunn

Kataklysm

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

My Dying Bride

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Serenity

Sodom

Thyrfing

Tygers Of Pan Tang

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings