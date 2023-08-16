Heidevolk And Kataklysm Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have added a further two names for the 2024 edition of the event. Joining the already impressive lineup are Dutch folk metal outfit Heidevolk, as well as French Canadian death metal machine Kataklysm, who will be performing two very special sets for sailors on board 70000 Tons Of Metal. For the first time ever, they will exclusively play their Album "In the Arms of Devastation" in its entirety for one performance. For the other set they will exclusively play their album "Serenity in Fire" in it's entirety.
The cruise will take place from January 29th to February 2nd, sailing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Dalriada
Depressive Age
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Heidevolk
Infected Rain
Iotunn
Kataklysm
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
My Dying Bride
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Serenity
Sodom
Thyrfing
Tygers Of Pan Tang
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
