Angra Debuts New Music Video "Ride Into The Storm"

"Saddle" your ears as Brazilian progressive power metal legends Angra "Ride Into The Storm" with us today! After unveiling further details alongside launching pre-orders for new album "Cycles Of Pain" last week, the band finally present the first digital single off the record. Angra's new song has also been captured visually by a team led by Leo Liberti. The official music video in support of the forthcoming album, which will be released on November 3, 2023 through Atomic Fire Records, can be viewed below.

The band states: "'Ride Into The Storm' is a relentless and aggressive piece that captures the essence of Angra's style. With its fast-paced tempo and modern flair, the song retains the band's distinct DNA while delivering intricate and technically challenging passages; the fusion of traditional and progressive elements pushes the boundaries without sacrificing the band's signature style. 'Ride Into The Storm' is one more step in Angra's evolution, embodying aggression, speed, modernity, and ability in one cohesive and engaging package. The lyrics take us on a powerful and transformative journey, portraying the duality within us as we face both challenges and opportunities. Amidst division and adversity, we find the strength to evolve and grow. Guided by hope and a thirst for truth, we embark on a new crusade, united as warriors of change. With unwavering determination, we fearlessly confront the chaos, embracing transformation and forging our own destiny. The storm becomes our ally, propelling us forward as we ride towards a brighter future."