Poolside at the Flamingo Premiere New Single “Ty's Song” From Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Colorado-based grindcore/deathcore four-piece Poolside at the Flamingo premiere a new single titled “Ty's Song”, taken from their impending self-titled album, which will be out in stores this Friday, July 21st, 2023.

Check out "Ty's Song" streaming via YouTube for you now below.



