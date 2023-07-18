Poolside at the Flamingo Premiere New Single “Ty's Song” From Upcoming Self-Titled Album
Colorado-based grindcore/deathcore four-piece Poolside at the Flamingo premiere a new single titled “Ty's Song”, taken from their impending self-titled album, which will be out in stores this Friday, July 21st, 2023.
Check out "Ty's Song" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
