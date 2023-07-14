Column

Unearthing The Metal Underground: Countess Erzsebet

One Rachel Ann Roomian, (aka Rachel Bloodspell Moongoddess; aka Rachel Rotten), formerly of Cardinal Wyrm, Depressor and Xasthur, previously forwarded her solo project under the moniker Erzsebet and digitally released the impressive “Black Spell”. She returns now as a solo artist with the slightly renamed Countess Erzsebet. The multi-talented musician boasts a considerably diverse background, having been a porno actress as well as a psychiatric nurse. Rachel’s new release, straightforwardly entitled “Countess Erzsebet,” set for self-release on July 28, proves to be as intriguing as her eclectic backstory.

Countess Erzsebet is very much a solo project in the truest sense. Rachel performs guitar, bass, organ, vocals, and programming; while Steve Peacock of Spirit Possession and Pandiscordian Necrogenesis handles drums on 4 of the mini-album’s six songs. With Countess Erzsebet, Rachel paradoxically employs her well-versed skillset—she was trained in classical piano, jazz bass and guitar training as a child—toward straightforward, easily digestible black metal melancholy. In contrast to her previous effort that was predominantly acoustic, Countess Erzsebet delves deep into the ugly heart of timeless and boundless black metal. There’s a profound sense of mystery that will hopefully be expounded upon over time. Interestingly enough, the mini-album is intended to be the soundtrack for an upcoming independent short film.