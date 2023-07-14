Flammable Regurgitosis Premiere New Single “Deranged Backpacker Executions” From Upcoming New Album "Unhinged Irreversible Mutilations"
Queensland, Australia-based slamming brutal death metal duo Flammable Regurgitosis premiere a new single titled “Deranged Backpacker Executions”, taken from their upcoming new album "Unhinged Irreversible Mutilations", which will be out in stores August 5, 2023 via Vile Tapes Records.
Check out "Deranged Backpacker Executions" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
