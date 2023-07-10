Vitalectomy Premiere New Single “Lock Jaw” From Upcoming Debut EP "Deathroll Swamp"

Seattle, Washington-based slamming brutal death metal four-piece Vitalectomy premiere a new single titled “Lock Jaw”, taken from their upcoming debut EP "Deathroll Swamp", which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out "Lock Jaw" streaming via YouTube for you now below.