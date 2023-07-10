Vitalectomy Premiere New Single “Lock Jaw” From Upcoming Debut EP "Deathroll Swamp"
Seattle, Washington-based slamming brutal death metal four-piece Vitalectomy premiere a new single titled “Lock Jaw”, taken from their upcoming debut EP "Deathroll Swamp", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out "Lock Jaw" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wasted Away Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Body & Blood Premiere New Single & Music Video “In
0 Comments on "Vitalectomy Premiere New Single “Lock Jaw”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.