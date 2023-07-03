Soul Debt Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ascendant”
New Jersey progressive deathcore/death metal band Soul Debt premiere a new single and music video titled “Ascendant”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores August 5, 2023.
Check out "Ascendant" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
