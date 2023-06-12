Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Music Video For “Opulence” From Upcoming New Album

Florida, USA/Bogotá, Colombia-based industrial death metal project Djinn-Ghül premiere a new music video for their latest single “Opulence ”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores July 14, 2023 via Vicious Instinct Records.

Check out "Opulence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



