Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Music Video For “Opulence” From Upcoming New Album
Florida, USA/Bogotá, Colombia-based industrial death metal project Djinn-Ghül premiere a new music video for their latest single “Opulence ”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be out in stores July 14, 2023 via Vicious Instinct Records.
Check out "Opulence" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Minerva Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
xKAIx Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hatred"
0 Comments on "Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.