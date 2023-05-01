Groaning Retch Premiere New Music Video “Drenched In Fluids” From Latest EP "Blended With Bile"

Massachusetts/Connecticut-based death metal quartet Groaning Retch premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Drenched In Fluids”, taken from their latest EP "Blended With Bile" (08/2022).

Check out "Drenched In Fluids" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.