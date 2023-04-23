Somnuri Premiere New Single & Music Video “What A Way To Go” From Upcoming New Album "Desiderium"

Sludge metal trio Somnuri will release their third studio full-length named “Desiderium“ on July 21st through MNRK Heavy. Today they premiere a new single and music video titled “What A Way To Go” from it streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The album itslef was recorded at Gojira‘s Silver Cord Studios in Queens, NY.

Explains drummer Phil SanGiancomo:

“‘What A Way To Go‘ is an anti-authoritarian kick in the teeth. With all of the corruption in the world, it’s hard not to feel like you’re being buried alive sometimes, the song came about while trying to vent that frustration. It’s straight to the point and urgent, with less twists and turns than some of our other material.”

Adds vocalist/guitarist Justin Sherrell:

“Susan Hunt, who directed the video, captured the imagery perfectly along with a sense of being hounded and surveilled. This is the first single from our new album, Desiderium, and we couldn’t be more excited to set the tone with it and let people know what kind of energy they can expect this time. The album is the pinnacle of our sound thus far and we can’t wait to unleash it.”

“Desiderium” tracklist:

01 – “Death Is The Beginning”

02 – “Paramnesia”

03 – “Pale Eyes”

04 – “What A Way To Go”

05 – “Hollow Visions”

06 – “Flesh & Blood”

07 – “Desiderium”

08 – “Remnants”

09 – “The Way Out”