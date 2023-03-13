Roots Of Deception Premiere Music Video For "Vestigial Mutilation"
Hartford, Connecticut-based brutal death metal quartet Roots Of Deception premiere a new music video for their track “Vestigial Mutilation”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Andrew Venturo - Vocals
Hubert Smith - Guitar
Brendan Hobson - Bass
Sam Cesnak - Drums
