Flotsam & Jetsam + Exhorder Added To Mexico Metal Fest Roster
Arizona and Lousiana thrash legends Flotsam and Jetsam and Exhorder will only add the volume of variety of heavy bands you will get to see at this year's Mexico Metal Fest's already jaw dropping line-up!
The festival already has added such bands as Triptykon, Blind Guardian and Death Angel to this year's line-up.
Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.
