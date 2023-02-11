"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Flotsam & Jetsam + Exhorder Added To Mexico Metal Fest Roster

posted Feb 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Arizona and Lousiana thrash legends Flotsam and Jetsam and Exhorder will only add the volume of variety of heavy bands you will get to see at this year's Mexico Metal Fest's already jaw dropping line-up!

The festival already has added such bands as Triptykon, Blind Guardian and Death Angel to this year's line-up.

Mexico Metal Fest will take place on November 10 & 11, 2023 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are available now on their website.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Flotsam & Jetsam + Exhorder Added To MMF 10 & 11"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 