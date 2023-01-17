Depraved Murder Premiere New Single "The Anguish Of Dystopian" From Upcoming New Album "Unethical Terrestrial Collapse"
Indonesian brutal death metal band Depraved Murder premiere a new single titled “The Anguish Of Dystopian”, taken from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Unethical Terrestrial Collapse". The album will be released on March 10th, 2023 via Comatose Music.
Check out now "The Anguish Of Dystopian" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
