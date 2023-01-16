Bodyfarm Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Swamp" From Upcoming New Album ""Ultimate Abomination"
Dutch death metal quartet Bodyfarm premiere a new single and music video by the name of “The Swamp”. The new track is taken from their upcoming new album "Ultimate Abomination", due out February 24th, 2023.
Check out now "The Swamp" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
