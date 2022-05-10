Erra Announces Headline Tour Dates With Alpha Wolf And Thornhill

Prolific metalcore progressives, Erra, who just wrapped up a successful spring stint with Beartooth, have announced their summer 2022 headline tour.

The "Pull From The Ghost tour kicks off on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through August 20 in Nashville. Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, and Invent Animate will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, ET.

"This tour will go down in history as the greatest tour that has ever happened since the last tour you attended," says Jesse Cash.

JT Cavey shares his bandmate's enthusiasm, saying, "We'll be excited to run this with our pals in Invent Animate and to finally experience the highly regarded Australian riff lords in Thornhill and Alpha Wolf."

The tour dates are as follows:

July 15 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)*

July 17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

July 19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)

July 20 - Dallas, TX - Trees

July 22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

July 23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

July 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

July 26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

July 27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

July 29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

July 30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

July 31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

August 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

August 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

August 5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

August 6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live^

August 7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

August 9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

August 10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

August 11 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

August 12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August 13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

August 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

August 17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

August 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

August 20 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

* - no Thornhill

^ - Erra only (with Beartooth)