Erra Announces Headline Tour Dates With Alpha Wolf And Thornhill
Prolific metalcore progressives, Erra, who just wrapped up a successful spring stint with Beartooth, have announced their summer 2022 headline tour.
The "Pull From The Ghost tour kicks off on July 15 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through August 20 in Nashville. Alpha Wolf, Thornhill, and Invent Animate will also appear. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, ET.
"This tour will go down in history as the greatest tour that has ever happened since the last tour you attended," says Jesse Cash.
JT Cavey shares his bandmate's enthusiasm, saying, "We'll be excited to run this with our pals in Invent Animate and to finally experience the highly regarded Australian riff lords in Thornhill and Alpha Wolf."
The tour dates are as follows:
July 15 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*
July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)*
July 17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*
July 19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse (Studio)
July 20 - Dallas, TX - Trees
July 22 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
July 23 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
July 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
July 26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
July 27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
July 29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
July 30 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
July 31 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
August 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
August 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
August 5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
August 6 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live^
August 7 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
August 9 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
August 10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
August 11 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
August 12 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
August 13 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
August 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
August 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
August 17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
August 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
August 20 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
* - no Thornhill
^ - Erra only (with Beartooth)
