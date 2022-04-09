DeathFuckingCunt Premiere New Song "Devoured By Eunuchs" From Upcoming Debut Album "Decadent Perversity"

Australian brutal tech death band DeathFuckingCunt premiere a new song entitled “Devoured By Eunuchs”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Decadent Perversity", which is scheduled for release on June 10th by Transcending Obscurity Records. The record's cover art was created by Daemorph Art.

Check out now "Devoured By Eunuchs" streaming via YouTube for you below.



