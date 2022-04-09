DeathFuckingCunt Premiere New Song "Devoured By Eunuchs" From Upcoming Debut Album "Decadent Perversity"
Australian brutal tech death band DeathFuckingCunt premiere a new song entitled “Devoured By Eunuchs”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Decadent Perversity", which is scheduled for release on June 10th by Transcending Obscurity Records. The record's cover art was created by Daemorph Art.
Check out now "Devoured By Eunuchs" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Månegarm Uncovers The Secrets Of The Ynglinga
- Next Article:
Aara Premiere New Song "Strepitus Mundi"
0 Comments on "DeathFuckingCunt Premiere 'Devoured By Eunuchs'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.