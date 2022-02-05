Airacobra Releases Title Track From New Album "Midwestern Steel"

Airacobra has released "Midwestern Steel," the dastardly and pummeling title track and first single from the upcoming album "Midwestern Steel." This is Airacobra's first full-length album. The band has previously released three EPs and several singles. The single is available now on all the major streaming services: Spotify, Apple, Amazon.

"‘Midwestern Steel’ is a barn burner of a song that encompasses everything that I like about metal. Fast paced, catchy hooks, heavy grooves and ripping guitar work,” shares drummer Zakk Burke. Vocalist, Dusty Raymer adds “‘Midwestern Steel’ is a proclamation of war against anything watered down. It’s a black flag waving in a field of all things plastic and weak. A badge for those who plan to go to the grave with a metal heart."

Airacobra will be appearing, again, at the Full Terror Assault Open Air 2022 Festival. It is their sophomore installment at the biggest and heaviest metal party in the woods which will run from September 7 through September 10 in Cave-in-Rock, Illinois.

The album is scheduled to be released on March 11th and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

1. Midwestern Steel

2. Nailed To The Thieves Cross

3. Airacobra

4. You Belong To The Earth

5. Master Of The Blade

6. Treacherous Waters Of The Soul Divide

7. Wrath Of The Wraith

8. Wolves Of Sabbat

9. Put Out The Eastern Pyres