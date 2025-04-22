Hate9Ten Premiere New Single & Music Video "Problem Solver"
German beatdown outfit Hate9Ten premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Problem Solver", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is featuring a guest contribution from Big D of Gutrectomy.
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