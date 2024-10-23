Babymetal Announces 2025 European Arena Tour Dates

A new revelation from The Fox God:

"In 2025, Babymetal will enter a new era. The Metalverse will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs."

Following this communication from The Fox God, global metal sensation Babymetal announces their first-ever Arena Tour of Europe, set to kick off in May 2025. Having headlined arenas and stadiums in their native Japan multiple times, Babymetal have comfortably commanded huge shows for years. However, with the exception of a record breaking sold out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in 2016, the band has not previously had the opportunity to bring their awesome arena show to European audiences. Now, fans can look forward to a show that promises to redefine the Babymetal live music experience for audiences across the continent, as they take in some of Europe’s most prestigious rooms, culminating in the UK at London’s O2 Arena. Joining them on the trek will be Poppy and Bambie Thug.

Tickets and VIP packages on-sale to the general public on Friday, 25th October at the band's official website.

The tour dates are as follows:

10.05.25 - Brussels, Forest National, Belgium

12.05.25 - Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany

13.05.25 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

16.05.25 - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

17.05.25 - Berlin, Velodrom, Germany

19.05.25 - Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland

20.05.25 - Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany

22.05.25 - Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland

25.05.25 - Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain

26.05.25 - Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain

28.05.25 - Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France

30.05.25 - London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom