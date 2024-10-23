Babymetal Announces 2025 European Arena Tour Dates
A new revelation from The Fox God:
"In 2025, Babymetal will enter a new era. The Metalverse will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs."
Following this communication from The Fox God, global metal sensation Babymetal announces their first-ever Arena Tour of Europe, set to kick off in May 2025. Having headlined arenas and stadiums in their native Japan multiple times, Babymetal have comfortably commanded huge shows for years. However, with the exception of a record breaking sold out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in 2016, the band has not previously had the opportunity to bring their awesome arena show to European audiences. Now, fans can look forward to a show that promises to redefine the Babymetal live music experience for audiences across the continent, as they take in some of Europe’s most prestigious rooms, culminating in the UK at London’s O2 Arena. Joining them on the trek will be Poppy and Bambie Thug.
Tickets and VIP packages on-sale to the general public on Friday, 25th October at the band's official website.
The tour dates are as follows:
10.05.25 - Brussels, Forest National, Belgium
12.05.25 - Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany
13.05.25 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
16.05.25 - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
17.05.25 - Berlin, Velodrom, Germany
19.05.25 - Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland
20.05.25 - Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany
22.05.25 - Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland
25.05.25 - Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain
26.05.25 - Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain
28.05.25 - Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France
30.05.25 - London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom
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