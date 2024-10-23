The Great Old Ones Announces New Album "Kadath"; Shares New Single, "Me, The Dreamer"

Cast from deep within the mist of Bordeaux, France, The Great Old Ones weave the chilling tales of H.P. Lovecraft into otherworldly black metal. With four albums under their cloaks, the band are masters of the unknown, the unseen and the unconquerable.

"Unlike so many of their contemporaries in the current black metal scene, they morph the stale post-black aesthetic into something monumental and individualistic, a sound that re-imagines post-black metal through an uncommonly aggressive lens", Angry Metal Guy wrote about their last collection of cosmic tales.

Now, five years after "Cosmicism," The Great Old Ones are back with a new dark and mountainous album that blurs the line between fantastical wonder and horrifying dread. "Kadath" opens with its lead single, "Me, The Dreamer", a two-part epic that tosses and turns like an accursed bout of insomnia. You can check out a visualizer video for the song below.

"Me, The Dreamer" follows Lovecraft's strapping young hero and fictional stand-in Randolph Carter. Always one to keep his head in the clouds, Carter embarks on a mind quest through the treacherous Dreamlands. But, as the divine gods of old would have it, his night time journey is barred by unspeakable perils that push him closer to brink of sanity.

Tracklisting:

1. Me, The Dreamer

2. Those From Ulthar

3. In The Mouth Of Madness

4. Under The Sign Of Koth

5. The Gathering

6. Leng

7. Astral Void (End Of The Dream)

8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track Box & Vinyl)