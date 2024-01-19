Invent Animate Premiere New Track “Sleepless Deathbed”

Progressive metalcore quintet Invent Animate shared a new single titled "Sleepless Deathbed," available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:

The group provided the following explanation for the meaning behind the track:

“The song is about hallucinating a state of your own death and being stuck in that lifeless plane of constant and repeating discomfort. Where all your bad memories, big and small, are falling down on you in the form of rain and making you feel it all again, physically all at once.

At a point, you start to think this might be death and that it might be like this forever. It weighs you down so much that your ground melts and you fall down through a static space through your own memories.

The fall becomes the sleepless deathbed, where you’ve come to serve until the end of time. This is one of those songs that was written naturally, we knew we wanted something fast and heavy and we knew lyrics needed to represent physical panic.”

Currently, the band is on tour alongside Beartooth, The Plot In You, and Sleep Theory, and the following dates are scheduled:

01/19 Toronto, ON – History

01/20 Montreal, QC – M Telus

01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues

01/23 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

01/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

01/26 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

01/27 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head

01/28 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

01/30 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

01/31 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

02/02 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

02/03 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

02/11 Tampa, FL – Jannus

02/13 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

02/14 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

02/15 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02/17 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

02/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

02/20 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

02/21 San Diego, CA – Soma

02/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/24 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

02/25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

02/27 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

02/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/01 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

03/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/03 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

03/05 Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

03/06 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

03/08 Chicago, IL – Riviera

03/09 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

03/10 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

03/12 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center

03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/14 Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater