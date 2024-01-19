Invent Animate Premiere New Track “Sleepless Deathbed”
Progressive metalcore quintet Invent Animate shared a new single titled "Sleepless Deathbed," available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below:
The group provided the following explanation for the meaning behind the track:
“The song is about hallucinating a state of your own death and being stuck in that lifeless plane of constant and repeating discomfort. Where all your bad memories, big and small, are falling down on you in the form of rain and making you feel it all again, physically all at once.
At a point, you start to think this might be death and that it might be like this forever. It weighs you down so much that your ground melts and you fall down through a static space through your own memories.
The fall becomes the sleepless deathbed, where you’ve come to serve until the end of time. This is one of those songs that was written naturally, we knew we wanted something fast and heavy and we knew lyrics needed to represent physical panic.”
Currently, the band is on tour alongside Beartooth, The Plot In You, and Sleep Theory, and the following dates are scheduled:
01/19 Toronto, ON – History
01/20 Montreal, QC – M Telus
01/21 Boston, MA – House of Blues
01/23 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
01/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
01/26 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
01/27 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
01/28 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
01/30 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
01/31 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
02/02 Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
02/03 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
02/11 Tampa, FL – Jannus
02/13 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
02/14 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
02/15 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02/17 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
02/18 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
02/20 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
02/21 San Diego, CA – Soma
02/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/24 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
02/25 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
02/27 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
02/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/01 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
03/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/03 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
03/05 Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center
03/06 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live
03/08 Chicago, IL – Riviera
03/09 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
03/10 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
03/12 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Center
03/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03/14 Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater
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