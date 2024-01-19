Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Music Video "Wrath"

Metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow from Portsmouth, UK, has unveiled a video for their song "Wrath," streaming via YouTube for you now below.

The band shared the following statement in conjunction with the video, which was predominantly filmed by John Gyllhamn:

“We are excited to present our video for the song ‘Wrath’, from our latest album ‘The Seventh Sun’.

The video takes you on a journey with us across the last 2 and a half years of our lives, as we have moved into the chapter of our band we are most proud of, and taken it around the world.

The song itself is about losing someone close to you. Life is finite, and the connections we make are fragile so it’s important we use our time on earth wisely. Please look after yourself, and others ??”

Catch them on a headline European/UK tour alongside We Came As Romans and Kingdom Of Giants:

01/18 Leeds, UK – Stylus

01/19 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/20 Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

01/21 Bournemouth, UK – The Old Fire Station

01/23 Paris, FRA – La Trabendo

01/25 Dortmund, GER – FZW

01/26 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

01/27 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

01/28 Nuremberg, GER – Hirsch

01/30 Vienna, AUT – Simm City

01/31 Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

02/01 Stuttgart, GER – LKA Longhorn

02/02 Hanover, GER – Capitol