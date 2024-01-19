Judas Priest Premiere New Single “Crown Of Horns”
Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)
British heavy metal icons Judas Priest have released an online premiere for "Crown Of Horns," the third single from their upcoming nineteenth studio album, "Invincible Shield." The track is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band is targeting a release date of March 8th for the album and has plans to tour in support of it, with the following schedule:
w/ Saxon & Uriah Heep:
03/11 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
03/13 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
03/15 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena
03/17 Bournemouth, UK – International Centre
03/19 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
03/21 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
03/24 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
03/25 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion
03/27 Dortmund, GER – Westfalenhalle (no Saxon)
03/29 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena
03/30 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
04/01 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
04/03 Basel, SWI – St. Jacobshalle
04/05 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier (no Uriah Heep)
04/06 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum (feat. Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons) (no Uriah Heep)
04/08 Paris, FRA – Zenith (no Uriah Heep)
w/ Sabaton:
04/18 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
04/19 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
04/21 Reading, PA – Santander Arena
04/24 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
04/25 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
04/27 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Center
04/28 Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River
05/01 Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
05/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
05/04 Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center
05/05 Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park
05/07 Huntsville, AL – VBC Propst Arena
05/09 Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville
05/11 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/12 Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena
05/14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
05/17 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
05/19 Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/21 Albany, NY – MVP Arena
05/22 Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Judas Priest:
06/26-29 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock
w/ Saxon:
07/01 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
07/02 Berlin, GER – Max-Schmeling-Halle
07/04 Nurnberg, GER – Arena Nurnberger Versicherung
07/08 Mannheim, GER – SAP Arena
07/10 Dresden, GER – Messehalle (feat. Uriah Heep)
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