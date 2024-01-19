Judas Priest Premiere New Single “Crown Of Horns”

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

British heavy metal icons Judas Priest have released an online premiere for "Crown Of Horns," the third single from their upcoming nineteenth studio album, "Invincible Shield." The track is now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band is targeting a release date of March 8th for the album and has plans to tour in support of it, with the following schedule:

w/ Saxon & Uriah Heep:

03/11 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

03/13 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

03/15 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena

03/17 Bournemouth, UK – International Centre

03/19 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

03/21 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

03/24 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

03/25 Munich, GER – Olympiastadion

03/27 Dortmund, GER – Westfalenhalle (no Saxon)

03/29 Prague, CZE – O2 Arena

03/30 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

04/01 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

04/03 Basel, SWI – St. Jacobshalle

04/05 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier (no Uriah Heep)

04/06 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum (feat. Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons) (no Uriah Heep)

04/08 Paris, FRA – Zenith (no Uriah Heep)

w/ Sabaton:

04/18 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/19 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

04/21 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

04/24 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

04/25 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

04/27 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Center

04/28 Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

05/01 Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

05/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

05/04 Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

05/05 Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

05/07 Huntsville, AL – VBC Propst Arena

05/09 Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/11 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/12 Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena

05/14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

05/17 Evansville, IN – Ford Center

05/19 Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/21 Albany, NY – MVP Arena

05/22 Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Judas Priest:

06/26-29 Oslo, NOR – Tons Of Rock

w/ Saxon:

07/01 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

07/02 Berlin, GER – Max-Schmeling-Halle

07/04 Nurnberg, GER – Arena Nurnberger Versicherung

07/08 Mannheim, GER – SAP Arena

07/10 Dresden, GER – Messehalle (feat. Uriah Heep)