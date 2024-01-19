Nothing More Premiere New Single & Music Video "If It Doesn't Hurt"
Gold-certified alternative metal band Nothing More has digitally released their latest single, "If It Doesn't Hurt," today, January 19th. Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Orie McGinness (known for works with Bad Omens and Spiritbox), which you can view below.
The latest song comes on the heels of last summer's revelation about a disturbing domestic incident involving Hawkins and his ex, which occurred in late 2021. It remains unclear whether the song is directly related to that particular relationship.
Vocalist Jonny Hawkins of the band provided the following comment:
“Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal… this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free. If you’re in toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out…this is it.”
The band is scheduled to embark on a European and UK tour next month, performing the following series of shows:
w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:
02/01 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
w/ Electric Callboy:
02/02 Berlin, GER – Velodram
02/03 Hannover, GER – ZAG Arena
w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:
02/05 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal
02/06 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
02/07 Krakaw, POL – Kwadrat
w/ Electric Callboy:
02/09 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle
02/10 Basel, SWI – St. Jackobshalle
w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:
02/12 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
02/13 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vardenburg-Pandora
02/15 London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
02/16 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2
02/17 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/19 Glasgow, UK – Garage
02/20 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institude
02/22 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
w/ Electric Callboy:
02/23 Nuremberg, GER – Arena
02/24 Stuttgart, GER – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:
02/26 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
02/27 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/28 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall
w/ Electric Callboy:
03/01 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle
03/02 Dresden, GER – Messe
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