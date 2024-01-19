Nothing More Premiere New Single & Music Video "If It Doesn't Hurt"

Gold-certified alternative metal band Nothing More has digitally released their latest single, "If It Doesn't Hurt," today, January 19th. Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Orie McGinness (known for works with Bad Omens and Spiritbox), which you can view below.

The latest song comes on the heels of last summer's revelation about a disturbing domestic incident involving Hawkins and his ex, which occurred in late 2021. It remains unclear whether the song is directly related to that particular relationship.

Vocalist Jonny Hawkins of the band provided the following comment:

“Gaslighting, manipulation, narcissistic deceit and betrayal… this song was written while trapped and is sung now while free. If you’re in toxic relationship and are waiting for a sign to get out…this is it.”



The band is scheduled to embark on a European and UK tour next month, performing the following series of shows:

w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:

02/01 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

w/ Electric Callboy:

02/02 Berlin, GER – Velodram

02/03 Hannover, GER – ZAG Arena

w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:

02/05 Leipzig, GER – Taubchenthal

02/06 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

02/07 Krakaw, POL – Kwadrat

w/ Electric Callboy:

02/09 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle

02/10 Basel, SWI – St. Jackobshalle

w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:

02/12 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

02/13 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vardenburg-Pandora

02/15 London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

02/16 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

02/17 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/19 Glasgow, UK – Garage

02/20 Birmingham, UK – O2 Institude

02/22 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

w/ Electric Callboy:

02/23 Nuremberg, GER – Arena

02/24 Stuttgart, GER – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

w/ SiM, Siamese & Vukovi:

02/26 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

02/27 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/28 Cologne, GER – Live Music Hall

w/ Electric Callboy:

03/01 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle

03/02 Dresden, GER – Messe