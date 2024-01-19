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Unearthing the Metal Underground: Industrial metal beast King Yosef

Portland’s King Yosef hasn’t been doing too shabby. He released his album ”An Underlying Hum” and toured with Converge, to give you an idea. The fiery artist has hit the ground running in the new year, having just self-released his new song "Cut the Cord” on January 12. The track is a hefty slab of modern hardcore fused with industrial clanging and coldness.

The song is built upon in-your-face grooves and dark melodies that back Yosef’s pissed-off vocals. Apparently the aforementioned “An Underlying Hum,” which was released last April, was fueled by Yosef’s experiences through professional therapy that addressed his personal trauma and process of self discovery. On the appropriately entitled “Cut the Cord,” Yosef confronts the passing of someone who was a negative element in life, ultimately not maintaining bitter hatred. The song is absolutely massive, due credit to Yosef, of course, but captured by such notable knob-twiddlers as Kurt Ballou and Steve Evetts. The release’s second song, mind you, shouldn’t be overshadowed. It boasts the same vitriol but also begins with a strong goth influenced introduction. It’s surprising that a label isn’t backing the promising upstart. That’s surely going to change in the not-so-distant future.