Leather Lung Posts New Music Video "Empty Bottle Boogie" Online

Leather Lung has released the ripping video clip "Empty Bottle Boogie" as the next single taken from their forthcoming new album "Graveside Grin." The Boston, Massachusetts quintet's first full-length is slated for release on March 15, 2024 through Magnetic Eye Records. The raunchy video for 'Empty Bottle Boogie' dealing with booze, sweat and fun in a real live setting can be seen below.

Leather Lung comments: "Do you know that feeling, when the DJ plays your song, so you chug your drink and hit the dance floor?", singer Mike asks rhetorically. "That's what we were trying to capture with 'Empty Bottle Boogie'. This song is an invitation to let it all hang out. It delivers boot-stomping, hip-shaking, fist-swinging energy from start to finish. We write music in the context of movement and this track was meant to shake the floorboards."