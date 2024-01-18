Dragonforce Shares New Music Video "Astro Warrior Anthem"

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

Grammy-nominated extreme power metal frontrunners DragonForce have unveiled their new single, "Astro Warrior Anthem," together with an official music video. The breathtaking opening track from the epic new album, "Warp Speed Warriors," out on 15th March 2024 via Napalm Records, lives up to DragonForce’s reputation as the world's fastest band – captivating the listener from the very beginning and stunning with guitar solos delivered at an extreme speed.

Herman Li on "Astro Warrior Anthem": "'Astro Warrior Anthem' captures all the elements of DragonForce’s music, fused with an explosive music video. I am sure our fans will love it!"