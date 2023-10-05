Hinayana Unveils New Music Video "Triptych Visions"

Austin, Texas based melodic death metal band-to-watch Hinayana recently announced the release of their unmissable upcoming sophomore full-length album, "Shatter And Fall," out November 10, 2023 via Napalm Records. Setting them apart from contemporaries like Insomnium, Amorphis and Swallow the Sun, "Shatter And Fall blends" modern, accessible elements with equal parts melody and menace, emerging as a fresh entry in this year’s most head-turning metal offerings.

Today, following their recent debut of massive first single "Reverse The Code," Hinayana reveals the somber yet spine-tingling second single "Triptych Visions". The track features some of "Shatter And Fall’s" most melancholic and introspective moments, with a grooving introduction, unforgettable chorus and an exemplary solo.

Frontman Casey Hurd says about "Triptych Visions":

"Be it addiction or simply yearning for another life, we can often get lost in our mind’s eye. 'Triptych Visions’ is about one’s own inability to break loose from such a vicious cycle of self-destruction and escapism, regardless of the pain it always ends in. The track showcases an intense and emotional facet of HINAYANA’s new sonic direction."