Monasteries Releases "Spiralled Icon" Video Featuring Ingested Frontman Jason Evans

UK tech-deathcore quintet Monasteries have released their new single "Spiralled Icon," featuring Jason Evans of Ingested. You can check it out below. The single / video is from the band's new album "Ominous," also released today, 25th August via Seek and Strike.

Josh Davies (vocals) states: "We all thought that ’Spiralled Icon' would be the perfect track to release as we drop the full album, as we have taken the fans on a wild rollercoaster of emotions from ‘Alone & Against’ to ‘Heaven Failed Us’ to now ‘Spiralled Icon.' I personally feel this song is by far a heavier and more brutal track than ‘Alone & Against.’

"The track is basically talking about how our icons have failed us and we looked up to them for either guidance, inspiration, solace or even some type of closure. Then just be pushed to the curb and treated like garbage, whether that’s coming from your idols (friends, family, musicians, etc) we look up to in the scene, a good percentage of it is smoke and mirrors and nothing is what it seems. I have known the Ingested guys for quite some time now and I asked Jason Evans (vocals) if he wanted to be a part of this release, as I felt his style and technique fit this song in particular. He brought something that I could not deliver with his brutal ass beating throwback surpassing the boundaries of human suffering style delivering it to its fullest potential. This is the song we’re the most proud of and shows the direction we’re headed in. The music video speaks for itself, as it’s abrupt and chaotic, which we love and can’t wait for the fans to be able to hear it.

"Lyrically, a lot of 'Ominous' was written post-Covid and there is so much emotion and meaning behind these songs. I’m personally speaking from my experiences from childhood to becoming an adult. Everyone has put every fibre of their being into these songs, from the fight riffs to the concept and then to the production side making sure that we will be delivering the most anticipated album of 2023. It has been one hell of a journey to bring this album to fruition and it has most certainly been a long time coming for us. People should expect the unexpected, as this album holds something for everyone, whether that goes from clean singing to blast beats to then absolute ass beater fighter riffs. I am grateful for my friends for taking part and delivering some of the most incredible guest spots to date and I’m proud of Slav and Ivan for killing the producing, mix and mastering.

"The future is bright for us right now and we can’t wait for you to be a part of this journey.”