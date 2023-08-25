Laang To Release New Album "Riluo" In November; Shares New Single "Baoyu"

Taiwanese black metal band Laang has revealed their new single "Baoyu," from forthcoming LP "Riluo," to be released 24th November via Talheim Records.

The band comment: "We are thrilled to unveil the first single from our new album. 'Baoyu' discusses bodily trauma through the metaphor of a great drowning flood. The song also expresses the feeling of disconnection from life and others following trauma. 'Despite my birth and rebirth, my beating heart does not let me live'."

Laang ("cold") are born from an unearthly near-death experience, and the post-traumatic stress suffered by vocalist-guitarist Haitao Yang. The band's music exquisitely explores the pain, misery, and struggle of trauma and recovery - a unique and highly cathartic project.

Laang's musical style combines aggressive and non-canonical black metal riffing with melancholic melodies, tortured vocals performed in Mandarin Chinese, dark orchestras, and traditional erhu & guzheng instrumentation. Haunting and captivating, Laang provide a highly-charged tormented soundscape - heard throughout the meditative "Riluo" ("sunset"), with eight new tracks ruminating on death and beyond.

Although still a relatively new project, Laang ?'s list of achievements so far is impressive. Their debut album "Haiyang" ("ocean") was released in 2019 on Talheim Records, and received the Kaohsiung City National Culture Award, followed by headlining tours through Taiwan and Hong Kong. In 2021 the band released their second album "Xinteng" ("misery"), again on Talheim Records, followed by a headlining North American tour May 2022.

Laang's music has also been featured in several movies and video games, including the Hollywood horror film Antidote (2021), directed by Peter Daskaloff, and the video game Dyslite and Silver Squad.

Tracklisting:

1. Baoyu

2. Liuxue de Taiyang

3. Honghai

4. Zhemo

5. Gui Xiang

6. Yequ

7. Juren

8. Riluo