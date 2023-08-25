The Word Alive Releases "One Of Us" Visualizer Video Featuring Noah Sebastian Of Bad Omens

The Word Alive has dropped their highly-anticipated new album, "Hard Reset," produced by Hiram Hernandez, (As I Lay Dying, Blessthefall, AVOID) Erik Ron, (Nothing.Nowhere, Too Close To Touch, I Prevail) and Matt Good, (Asking Alexandria, Hollywood Undead, Sleeping With Sirens), out now via Thriller Records. Alongside this massive release comes the band's new track, "One Of Us" featuring Noah Sebastian of Bad Omens.

On the new single, frontman Telle Smith comments:

"There may be no song on Hard Reset that ushers in the new era of The Word Alive quite like 'One Of Us'. From the atmospheric to the melodic to the heavy, there is a synergy in this song you feel from the instrumentals to the lyrics to the vocal performances by me and Noah Sebastian. With a nostalgic nod to the Deceiver hit '2012', fans are in for a ride."