Blind Guardian Announces "The God Machine" UK & Ireland Tour Dates

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

After their triumphant return to the stage last year in the form of their "Somewhere Far Beyond Tour" across Germany, the breath-taking story of Blind Guardian's latest masterpiece "The God Machine" goes on. Today, the metal legends have announced some new tour dates in 2024 across the UK and Ireland.

Blind Guardian are thrilled to be able to finally present some of their new songs to their fans, showcasing the likes of astounding tracks "Deliver Us From Evil," "Violent Shadows" and introducing them to the "Secrets Of The American Gods."

Vocalist Hansi Kürsch states:

"It’s been far too long since we played the sacred grounds of the UK and Ireland last time. We are absolutely thrilled about this great opportunity. Let me assure you we are in top notch shape and you do not want to miss seeing this! The God Machine keeps moving on and so do we."

The tour dates are as follows:

April 10 - IE Dublin, Academy

April 12 - UK Glasgow, Galvanisers SWG 3

April 13 - UK Manchester, Academy

April 14 - UK London, O2 Forum