Serenity Reveals New Album "Nemesis AD" Details; Releases New Lyric Video "The Fall Of Man" Featuring Roy Khan

Band Photo: Serenity (?)

After welcoming Marco Pastorino as additional guitarist/backing vocalist and releasing their standalone single "Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)," Austrian symphonic metal force Serenity has announced the release of their brand new studio album, entitled "Nemesis AD." Their newest masterpiece will be released on October 27, 2023 via Napalm Records. Their previous studio album, "The Last Knight" (2020), which landed at #25 on the German album charts, and the band’s stunning 2022 live release, "Memoria," contained Serenity's most iconic hits, such as "Wings Of Madness" and "The Chevalier," and have gathered over three million views on YouTube.

As a first glimpse of what can be expected, Serenity has unleashed "The Fall Of Man," a mighty single off of the band’s new album, "Nemesis AD!" With vocal support from legendary singer Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot), the song is a sure future hit with fans old and new and is released alongside a fascinating lyric video.

Georg Neuhauser (vocals) on "The Fall Of Man":

"To welcome Roy Khan as a feature guest on the first single of our upcoming album is a great honor. We’re bound by a longstanding friendship between Serenity and Kamelot, along with a strong personal connection. For me it’s really a dream coming true to collaborate with this outstanding and remarkable vocalist and to see how exceptionally well our voices complement each other."

Known for their thematic albums inspired by historic characters and stories of the past, on "Nemesis AD," Serenity draw inspiration from the life and highly influential art of painter Albrecht Dürer of the German renaissance.

Grandiose intro track "Memoriae Alberti Dureri" sets the scene for the album, before legendary singer Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot) lends his impressive vocals on the mighty "The Fall Of Man." "Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)" (named after Dürer’s famous artwork) features lyrics sung partially in German, for the first time in the band’s history spanning over more than two decades. The powerful track showcases Serenity’s signature blend of orchestral arrangements, heavy guitar riffs, and soaring vocals. Heart-wrenchingly emotional yet empowering "Reflections (Of AD)" mesmerizes the listener with its awe-inspiring instrumentation, multifaceted vocals and brilliant changes throughout the gripping eight-minute track. Theatrical "Sun Of Justice" leads the listener to a faraway fantasy world while the vocal performance of skilled singer Georg Neuhauser ultimately unlocks the track's hit potential. "The End Of Babylon" represents one of the darker, heavier tracks on "Nemesis AD" - climactic arrangements carry the dramatic storyline. Monumental orchestral version of "The Fall Of Man" closes the album on a thrilling note that is sure to send a chill up your spine.

With "Nemesis AD," Serenity adds yet another bombastic symphonic metal masterpiece to their notable discography - there is no doubt that the talented unit’s standing in the scene is well deserved.

Serenity comment:

"We are always focused on historical themes. Our latest album 'The Last Knight' (2020) was about Maximilian I and his era. The narrative unfolds further as we structured our new album around his contemporary Albrecht Dürer, who is one of the most revolutionary and remarkable artists of all time for us, representing a pivotal juncture between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, bridging Gothic and modern eras."

Tracklisting:

1. Memoriae Alberti Dureri

2. The Fall Of Man (feat. Roy Khan)

3. Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)

4. Soldiers Under The Cross

5. Reflections (Of AD)

6. Sun Of Justice

7. Nemesis

8. The End Of Babylon

9. Crowned By An Angel

10. Just The Sky Is The Limit

11. The Fall Of Man (Orchestral Version, feat. Roy Khan)