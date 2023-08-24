Heart Of A Coward Posts New Music Video "Surrender To Failure" Online
British heavyweights Heart Of A Coward have released a video for their new single "Surrender To Failure." The track is taken from the band's upcoming album "This Place Only Brings Death," due for release on 22nd September via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.
"Surrender To Failure" delves deep into themes of despair, internal struggle, and self-doubt. The new single evokes a profound portrayal of anguish and desolation, resonating deeply with the internal struggles many individuals endure, which are influenced by external situations and their own inner convictions and anxieties.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Temperance To Release New Album In October
- Next Article:
Serenity Reveals New Album "Nemesis AD" Details
0 Comments on "Heart Of A Coward Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.