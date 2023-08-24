Heart Of A Coward Posts New Music Video "Surrender To Failure" Online

British heavyweights Heart Of A Coward have released a video for their new single "Surrender To Failure." The track is taken from the band's upcoming album "This Place Only Brings Death," due for release on 22nd September via Arising Empire. You can check it out below.

"Surrender To Failure" delves deep into themes of despair, internal struggle, and self-doubt. The new single evokes a profound portrayal of anguish and desolation, resonating deeply with the internal struggles many individuals endure, which are influenced by external situations and their own inner convictions and anxieties.