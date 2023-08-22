Knife Uploads New Lyric Video "No Gods In The Dark"

Gearing up for the release of their sophomore album and Napalm Records debut, "Heaven Into Dust," out this Friday, August 25, 2023, German speed metallers Knife unveil their third new single, "No Gods in the Dark!" Metal Hammer Germany gave the unit’s first album, Knife (2021), 6 out of 7 points, and critics are already praising the second sharp dose of Knife’s signature blend of modern extreme, speed and first wave black metal sprinkled with punk elements.

"No Gods In The Dark" is a rousing guitar fire, unleashing Knife’s remarkable punk attitude. This summer, the band conquered stages at the legendary Wacken Open Air and Rock Hard festivals, convincing audiences with their energetic live performance. Following a series of further festival appearances this autumn, Knife is looking forward to joining Sodom’s Evil Obsession tour in December. Check out the new lyric video below, and make sure to witness Knife’s killer show at the upcoming live dates!

Knife on "No Gods In The Dark":

"Bangers! The time has come! Before 'Heaven Into Dust' will be released this Friday, we'll give you another rager off this record. 'No Gods in the Dark,' the furious album closer, a story of a nightmare come true that will lead you straight into the darkness..."