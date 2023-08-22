Marc Hudson Posts New Music Video "Starbound Stories" Online

Band Photo: Dragonforce (?)

Just before his first solo album drops this Friday 25th August, DragonForce vocalist Marc Hudson has released the third single and title track from his highly anticipated solo debut, "Starbound Stories." You can check it out below.

On this track, he’s joined by prog guitarist Galen Stapley (Azure), who provides a fascinating solo. Together with Marc Hudson’s crystal clear vocals, the song develops to an uplifting anime-inspired power track that further enhances the magical atmosphere and backs up the skillful guitars and drums.

This last advance taste of the album perfectly showcases what can be expected of it - an uplifting journey through Marc Hudson’s universe of power metal, anime colourful influences, Japanese music and video game soundtracks. This impression is underlined by a magical and colourful music video released alongside the single.

Marc Hudson comments: "‘Starbound Stories’, the title track, serves as the unrelenting epilogue to the album’s sonically rich tapestry of adventure & destiny, resounding into skies and souls alike, the ultimate power metal anthem of perseverance & belief in the self."