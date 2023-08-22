Soen Releases New Music Video "Violence"; Announces North American Tour Dates

Soen have released the piercing new single "Violence," which is taken from their forthcoming album "Memorial," set for release on September 1st via Silver Lining Music. You can check out the video below.

Founding member and singer Joel Ekelöf comments: "Violence touches the topic of coercion, whether it is physical or mental. Violence can sometimes be delivered very cautiously in ways that don’t give room for a reaction but with the passing of time will destroy your confidence and self-regard."

The new track is as biting and abrasive as its theme along with a melodic grace that transcends across the whole of the new album.

"It’s a different song for us musically speaking, it’s very direct and full of darkness and anger." Adds co-founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

Today the band are excited to announce twenty-five new dates seeing them bring "Memorial" to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tour will kick-off in May 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Fan exclusive 48-hour pre-sale available from August 23rd 3pm EST (8pm BST). General on sale available from August 25th 3pm EST (8pm BST).

The tour dates are as follows:

7 May - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

8 May - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy

9 May - Toronto, ON - Axis

10 May - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater

11 May - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

13 May - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

14 May - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

16 May - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

17 May - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

18 May - Washington, DC - Union Stage

19 May - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

20 May - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 May - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

24 May - Mexico City, MEX - Pepsi Center WTC

26 May - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

28 May - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

30 May - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

31 May - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

1 June - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

2 June - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

4 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

5 June - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

6 June - Seattle, WA - Neumos

8 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 June - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater