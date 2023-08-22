Soen Releases New Music Video "Violence"; Announces North American Tour Dates
Soen have released the piercing new single "Violence," which is taken from their forthcoming album "Memorial," set for release on September 1st via Silver Lining Music. You can check out the video below.
Founding member and singer Joel Ekelöf comments: "Violence touches the topic of coercion, whether it is physical or mental. Violence can sometimes be delivered very cautiously in ways that don’t give room for a reaction but with the passing of time will destroy your confidence and self-regard."
The new track is as biting and abrasive as its theme along with a melodic grace that transcends across the whole of the new album.
"It’s a different song for us musically speaking, it’s very direct and full of darkness and anger." Adds co-founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.
Today the band are excited to announce twenty-five new dates seeing them bring "Memorial" to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tour will kick-off in May 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Fan exclusive 48-hour pre-sale available from August 23rd 3pm EST (8pm BST). General on sale available from August 25th 3pm EST (8pm BST).
The tour dates are as follows:
7 May - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
8 May - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy
9 May - Toronto, ON - Axis
10 May - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater
11 May - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
13 May - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 May - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
16 May - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
17 May - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
18 May - Washington, DC - Union Stage
19 May - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
20 May - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 May - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
24 May - Mexico City, MEX - Pepsi Center WTC
26 May - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 May - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
30 May - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
31 May - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
1 June - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
2 June - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
4 June - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
5 June - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
6 June - Seattle, WA - Neumos
8 June - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 June - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Watchlist Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Marc Hudson Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Soen Releases 'Violence' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.