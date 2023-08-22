King 810 Premiere New Music Video For “Holy War”

Flint, MI-based alternative metal ensemble King 810 premiere a music video for their track "Holy War" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band's leader, David Gunn, directed the video for the song, which is featured on their most recent EP, "follow my tears."

King 810 is set to embark on the 'Never Say Die! Tour' this fall, taking their music overseas. They'll be joined by Nasty, ten56., Chamber, Fox Lake, and Reduction for this tour.

11/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

11/03 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville

11/05 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

11/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage

11/08 Wien, AUT – Arena

11/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

11/10 Prague, CZE – Storm

11/11 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/12 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/13 Berlin, GER – C-Theater

11/14 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

11/16 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/17 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar

11/18 Ghent, BEL – Chinastraat

11/19 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise

11/21 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

11/ 22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/23 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/24 London, UK – Academy Islington