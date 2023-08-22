King 810 Premiere New Music Video For “Holy War”
Flint, MI-based alternative metal ensemble King 810 premiere a music video for their track "Holy War" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band's leader, David Gunn, directed the video for the song, which is featured on their most recent EP, "follow my tears."
King 810 is set to embark on the 'Never Say Die! Tour' this fall, taking their music overseas. They'll be joined by Nasty, ten56., Chamber, Fox Lake, and Reduction for this tour.
11/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
11/03 Lindau, GER – Club Vaudeville
11/05 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl
11/06 Munchen, GER – Backstage
11/08 Wien, AUT – Arena
11/09 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch
11/10 Prague, CZE – Storm
11/11 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/12 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/13 Berlin, GER – C-Theater
11/14 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
11/16 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/17 Eindhoven, NET – Effenaar
11/18 Ghent, BEL – Chinastraat
11/19 Paris, FRA – La Bellevilloise
11/21 Birmingham, UK – Asylum
11/ 22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/23 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/24 London, UK – Academy Islington
