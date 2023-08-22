Alkaloid (Obscura, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Numen (Dyson VII)”

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Alkaloid, featuring members from Obscura, Triptykon, and Dark Fortress, have unveiled a new official lyric video for their track "Numen (Dyson VII)." This song forms a crucial part of an epic saga that will be presented on their upcoming album titled "Numen." As mentioned in a press release, "Numen" weaves a cosmic tale over seven minutes, narrating the emergence of an unprecedented cosmic artifact after a supermassive black hole's cosmic burp, a phenomenon that also lends its name to both the track and the album itself. "Numen" is scheduled for release on September 15th via Season Of Mist.







Guitarist/vocalist Morean further elaborated:

“We proudly present the title track of our new album, and the first of three new chapters in the ongoing Dyson saga up the Kardashev Scale. Through the mindbogglingly complex manipulation of mass, electromagnetism and the structure of spacetime itself over countless aeons, ‘Numen‘ transforms into an acceleration hub for sentinel worldlets sent toward other galaxies”.

“Musically, I mangled materials inspired by Rainbow and Pink Floyd, as well as Meshuggah into a polyrhythmic context, while still staying true to the sound of our Dyson world. The subtle but continuous disturbance of the main 12/16 groove by a stubborn 7/16 layer is a hint at the massive forces at play in the story.”