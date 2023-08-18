Valkeat Releases New Lyric Video "Thunderbird"

Valkeat continue the great tradition of epic Finnish metal epics, packed with sublime anthems and majestic songs, with jubilant choirs, primal melodies and pagan spirit. Thus, the band follows the great stories of all their predecessors - Nightwish, Amorphis, Korpiklaani, Turisas or Moonsorrow. Not by simply copying them, mind you. But by writing hymns to Finland, its forests, its legends and all those supernatural creatures of twilight.

The new masterpiece "Fireborn" is now available in stores. The band will play a release show tomorrow as part of this year's Summer Breeze Open-Air. Stage-Time: 19.08. - 13:45 on the Wera-Tool-Rebel-Stage!

The band comments:

"Finally, after many, many years of waiting, the second Valkeat album sees the light of day! We really wanted to make an album that felt like an epic journey through the world of Finnish culture, tradition and mythology. This album is the end result of that journey, and we hope you like what we've spent years creating!"

To celebrate, the band is releasing another lyric video for the song "Thunderbird" today, which can be seen below.