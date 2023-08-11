Dying Fetus Premiere New Single “Throw Them In The Van”

Dying Fetus have premiered their third new single, "Throw Them In The Van," from their forthcoming ninth studio album, "Make Them Beg For Death." The album is set to be released on September 08th via Relapse Records. The previously released track "Compulsion For Cruelty" will also be featured on the album, and its final version is now available on various digital platforms as well.

As they gear up for the album release, the veteran death metal unit is currently on a European tour. Here are the upcoming tour dates:

08/11 Schlotheim, GER – Party San

08/12 Bremen, GER – Tivoli (feat. Converge & Archspire)

08/13 Kortrijk, BEL – Alcatraz

08/14 Schweinfurt, GER – Statthabnhof (feat. Archspire)

08/15 Bochum, GER – Matrix (feat. Archspire)

08/16 Tilburg, NET – 013 (feat. Converge & Archspire)

08/18 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze

08/20 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor

They’ll be back out this fall on a U.S. headlining run alongside The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon and Creeping Death:

10/17 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

10/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/19 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

10/20 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

10/21 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

10/22 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/24 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

10/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/30 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/31 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

11/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

11/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11/03 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

11/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

11/05 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

11/11 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway

11/12 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

11/13 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/15 Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

11/17 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

11/18 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live