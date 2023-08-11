Dying Fetus Premiere New Single “Throw Them In The Van”
Dying Fetus have premiered their third new single, "Throw Them In The Van," from their forthcoming ninth studio album, "Make Them Beg For Death." The album is set to be released on September 08th via Relapse Records. The previously released track "Compulsion For Cruelty" will also be featured on the album, and its final version is now available on various digital platforms as well.
As they gear up for the album release, the veteran death metal unit is currently on a European tour. Here are the upcoming tour dates:
08/11 Schlotheim, GER – Party San
08/12 Bremen, GER – Tivoli (feat. Converge & Archspire)
08/13 Kortrijk, BEL – Alcatraz
08/14 Schweinfurt, GER – Statthabnhof (feat. Archspire)
08/15 Bochum, GER – Matrix (feat. Archspire)
08/16 Tilburg, NET – 013 (feat. Converge & Archspire)
08/18 Dinkelsbuhl, GER – Summer Breeze
08/20 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor
They’ll be back out this fall on a U.S. headlining run alongside The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon and Creeping Death:
10/17 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
10/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/19 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
10/20 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
10/21 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
10/22 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/24 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
10/26 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/28 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/30 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/31 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
11/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
11/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
11/03 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
11/04 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
11/05 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
11/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/09 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
11/10 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
11/11 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway
11/12 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
11/13 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/15 Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
11/17 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
11/18 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
