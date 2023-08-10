Game Over Announces Their First New Album In Six Years "Hellframes"

Game Over will release the killer comeback album "Hellframes" on October 20 through Scarlet Records – their first release since 2017’s "Claiming Supremacy."

Recorded at Raptor Recording Studio and spine-chillingly illustrated by the horror master Mario López, Hellframes will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl (black/marbled red limited 100 copies/marbled blue limited 100 copies)

- digital

"Hellframes" is a neck-breaking album where Game Over keep delivering their rabid, insane brand of thrash metal and pushing the songwriting out of the comfort zone at the same time. A frantic mix of thrashing madness, punk attitude, infecting melodies and some creepy obscure atmospheres.

Lyric-wise, a couple of tracks are intricately woven together, telling the tale of a 15th century priest who birthed an occult cult, re-discovered in modern times through technology and unleashing unspeakable evil from hell. Other songs delve into the depths of human existence and mind – exploring pain, fear, and the relentless struggles we face every day.

Tracklisting:

1. Visions

2. Call Of The Siren

3. Path Of Pain

4. The Cult

5. Count Your Breaths

6. Atonement

7. Deliver Us

8. Synthetic Dreams

9. My World Dies Screaming

10. Hellframes (feat. Dome/Fulci & TV Crimes)