Saint Agnes Posts New Music Video "Follow You" Online

Saint Agnes have released a video for their single "Follow You." The track is taken from the band's new album Bloodsuckers, out now via Spinefarm. You can check it out below.

"Follow You" is a boldly cinematic declaration; a promise to follow one another into the fire. The industrial, punk manifesto was produced and mixed by Nine Inch Nails collaborator Sean Beaven.

Saint Agnes will embark on a UK headline tour later this year, in support of their new album. The dates follow their sold-out headline show at The Black Heart in Camden, a European tour with Monster Magnet, a show supporting Employed To Serve, and an appearance at 2000trees.

Dates are as follows:

October 28 - Manchester Fac251

October 29 - Leeds The Key Club

October 30 - Birmingham O2 Institute 3

October 31 - London The Garage

November 01 - Nottingham The Bodega Social Club

November 02 - Norwich Voodoo Daddys