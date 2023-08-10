"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Saint Agnes Posts New Music Video "Follow You" Online

posted Aug 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Saint Agnes have released a video for their single "Follow You." The track is taken from the band's new album Bloodsuckers, out now via Spinefarm. You can check it out below.

"Follow You" is a boldly cinematic declaration; a promise to follow one another into the fire. The industrial, punk manifesto was produced and mixed by Nine Inch Nails collaborator Sean Beaven.

Saint Agnes will embark on a UK headline tour later this year, in support of their new album. The dates follow their sold-out headline show at The Black Heart in Camden, a European tour with Monster Magnet, a show supporting Employed To Serve, and an appearance at 2000trees.

Dates are as follows:

October 28 - Manchester Fac251
October 29 - Leeds The Key Club
October 30 - Birmingham O2 Institute 3
October 31 - London The Garage
November 01 - Nottingham The Bodega Social Club
November 02 - Norwich Voodoo Daddys

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Saint Agnes Posts New Music Video Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 