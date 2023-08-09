Kal-El Premiere New Single & Music Video "Moon People" From Upcoming New EP
Doom metal/stoner outfit Kal-El return with a tidal wave of irresistible riffs, delivering their latest single "Moon People." This track is a glimpse of what's to come from their upcoming EP, also titled "Moon People," set to make its debut this Autumn.
Comment the band:
"'Moon People' is a dish best served loud, and even if conceived in the middle of the dark, harsh Norwegian winter, it has a feelgood summer vibe. Heavy as bricks, but melodic at the same time. To be honest, it was, in our humble opinion, about time to release some new tracks, so while we write on a new album, here is a brand new jams from us – 'Moon People.'"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Maximum The Hormone Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Taste Of Plague Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Kal-El Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.