Kal-El Premiere New Single & Music Video "Moon People" From Upcoming New EP

Doom metal/stoner outfit Kal-El return with a tidal wave of irresistible riffs, delivering their latest single "Moon People." This track is a glimpse of what's to come from their upcoming EP, also titled "Moon People," set to make its debut this Autumn.

Comment the band:

"'Moon People' is a dish best served loud, and even if conceived in the middle of the dark, harsh Norwegian winter, it has a feelgood summer vibe. Heavy as bricks, but melodic at the same time. To be honest, it was, in our humble opinion, about time to release some new tracks, so while we write on a new album, here is a brand new jams from us – 'Moon People.'"