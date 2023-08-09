Maximum The Hormone Premiere New Single & Music Video "Love Of America"
Hachioji, Tokio-based nü-meta/hardcore band Maximum The Hormone premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Koi No America" ("Love Of America") streaming via YouTube for you now below.
