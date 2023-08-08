Report

Frozen Soul Delivers A Short But Sharp Set At The Boston Music Room In London

If a UK tour is happening, it's all but guaranteed that it's coming to London. The British capital city has a reputation for being difficult when it comes to audiences, since so many bands come through, but the truth is that London audiences can go as hard as anyone else, it just takes something special. This was exactly what was on offer in Tufnell Park as one of death metal's fastest rising bands, Frozen Soul, made their way back to the smoke.

Kicking off the night with little time wasted was Wallowing, a band from Brighton who are incredibly hard to define. Clad in what could only be described as black beekeeper outfits with Iron Man's arc reactor attached to their clothes, Wallowing took no prisoners with their blend of noise, doom and industrial. Undoubtedly one of the more unique bands to take to a London stage this year (which is saying something,) for a newcomer they are so out there that the viewer will spend as much time wondering what it is they're seeing as they will being won over by the music they're hearing. The music itself is, as implied, very interesting and after a while, quite infectious. It's hard to say much more, but Wallowing a band which must be seen and heard and emit an atmosphere which will draw the attendee back for more.

Cambridge may be known as a city with a highly prestigious university, Pink Floyd and art galleries, but there's a darker and grittier side to the area, as evidenced by the next band, Celestial Sanctuary. Despite the rather dreamy name, the band provides a vicious take on death metal, a la Gatecreeper and possesses a great stage presence which attracts all within earshot. With their sophomore album, "Insatiable Thirst For Torment" due for release in less than three weeks, it was no surprise that the quartet played a healthy mix of new material, as well as songs from their debut, "Soul Diminished." It wasn't long before pits broke out and the small venue was transformed into a mini moshfest, all the while Celestial Sanctuary continued to crush all within their path. This was an excellent set from a band who could well be one of Britain's most beloved death metal bands very soon.

Since its inception, death metal has become increasingly more influential among the metal world and continues to evolve, however in recent years, a new wave of bands such as Baest, Crypta and Blood Incantation has helped bring back the old school death metal sound of the genre's pioneers, albeit with a modern twist. Another band to add to this list would be tonight's headliners Frozen Soul, who released their second album, "Glacial Domination" this past May. They say everything is bigger in Texas and truly the music of Frozen Soul is gargantuan, which when paired with a magnetic charisma proves why they're one of the most talked about young death metal bands.

Opening their set with "Encased In Ice," one of the singles from the debut outing, the crowd were absolutely electric for the American quintet, who like Celestial Sanctuary before them, treated the audience to a healthy mix of material from their two albums. Frontman Chad Green is a titan in both skill and presence and grasps the London crowd with ease, while the rest of the band around him deliver a precision sonic assault. Frozen Soul continued to decimate the room but unfortunately were forced to cut their performance short when guitarist Mick Munday became too ill to continue, leading them to finish the show as a four piece with "Crypt Of Ice." While it was of course disappointing to end a gig this way, Frozen Soul still put on a fantastic performance and the most important thing is that Munday recovers quickly. For all fans of old school death metal, Frozen Soul should definitely be on your list of bands to see.