Lord Of The Lost Shares New Music Video "Dead End"
Just a few days after performing their show of 2023 with Iron Maiden on the mainstage of the legendary Wacken Opec, Lord Of The Lost have released a new official video for "Dead End." The song is taken from their #1 charting latest album, Blood & Glitter. After the shrill and colourful video for "Reset The Preset" a month ago, the band spontaneously shot a video in an underground club in London with English director Caitlin Strokes whilst on the Iron Maiden tour. You can check out the video for "Dead End" below.

