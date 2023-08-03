Mammoth WVH Premiere New Single & Music Video "I'm Alright" From Upcoming New Album "Mammoth II"
Mammoth WVH have just unveiled their latest single, "I'm Alright," accompanied by an official music video directed by Gordy De St. Jeor. Wolfgang Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, made a cameo appearance in the video, and his uncle Patrick assisted in the 'wah pedal operation' of the track. This Friday, August 04th, will see the official release of of the band‘s sophomore album, “Mammoth II“.
Wolfgang shared his thoughts on the release:
“‘I’m Alright‘ is the single that is coinciding with the album release. The video is really fun continuing the story that was established from ‘Don’t Back Down‘ and ‘Another Celebration At The End Of The World‘. I think it’s really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing — as opposed to what people expect — this is certainly that song.”
2023 live dates:
08/04 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
08/11 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
08/16 Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 (feat. Alter Bridge)
08/18 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
08/25 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
w/ Alter Bridge & Sevendust:
08/01 Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex
08/02 Asbury, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/05 Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors
08/07 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
08/08 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
08/10 Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec
08/12 Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino)
08/13 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena
08/16 Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair (no Sevendust)
08/19 Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater
08/20 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
w/ Alter Bridge, Sevendust & MJT:
08/22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
08/23 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/25 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
08/26 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
08/28 Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
08/29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
08/31 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove
Mammoth WVH:
09/01 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
09/03 Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma
09/20 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
11/03 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
11/10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Metallica & Pantera)
w/ Nita Strauss:
11/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11/07 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
11/09 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
11/11 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at The Intersection
11/13 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
11/14 Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield
11/15 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
11/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
11/19 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
11/21 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
11/22 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
11/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom
11/25 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/26 Austin, TX – Emo’s
11/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
11/29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
11/30 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
12/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
12/03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
12/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/07 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
12/08 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
12/09 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.