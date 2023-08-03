Mammoth WVH Premiere New Single & Music Video "I'm Alright" From Upcoming New Album "Mammoth II"

Mammoth WVH have just unveiled their latest single, "I'm Alright," accompanied by an official music video directed by Gordy De St. Jeor. Wolfgang Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, made a cameo appearance in the video, and his uncle Patrick assisted in the 'wah pedal operation' of the track. This Friday, August 04th, will see the official release of of the band‘s sophomore album, “Mammoth II“.

Wolfgang shared his thoughts on the release:

“‘I’m Alright‘ is the single that is coinciding with the album release. The video is really fun continuing the story that was established from ‘Don’t Back Down‘ and ‘Another Celebration At The End Of The World‘. I think it’s really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing — as opposed to what people expect — this is certainly that song.”

2023 live dates:

08/04 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

08/11 Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

08/16 Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 (feat. Alter Bridge)

08/18 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

08/25 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

w/ Alter Bridge & Sevendust:

08/01 Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex

08/02 Asbury, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/05 Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors

08/07 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

08/08 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

08/10 Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec

08/12 Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino)

08/13 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

08/16 Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair (no Sevendust)

08/19 Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

08/20 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

w/ Alter Bridge, Sevendust & MJT:

08/22 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

08/23 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/25 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

08/26 Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

08/28 Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

08/29 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

08/31 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

Mammoth WVH:

09/01 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

09/03 Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma

09/20 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

11/03 St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

11/10 Detroit, MI – Ford Field (feat. Metallica & Pantera)

w/ Nita Strauss:

11/04 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11/07 Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

11/09 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

11/11 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at The Intersection

11/13 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

11/14 Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

11/15 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

11/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/19 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

11/21 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

11/22 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

11/24 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom

11/25 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/26 Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/28 Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/30 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

12/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

12/03 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

12/04 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

12/07 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

12/08 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

12/09 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco