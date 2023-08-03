Satanic Doo-Wop Band Twin Temple Touring w/ Behemoth & Danzig - Premiere New Song “Burn Your Bible”
Twin Temple, the intriguing satanic doo-wop outfit, have set October 13th as the release date for their upcoming sophomore album, "God Is Dead." To give fans a taste of what's to come, the duo have just released their blasphemous new track, "Burn Your Bible", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Reflecting on the album, the band shared their collective thoughts:
“Despite relentless death threats and moralizing, our allegiance to Satan and the golden oldies remains unwavering. ‘God Is Dead‘ is our most blasphemous, horny and painstakingly period-correct work to date. Saturated with the blood of babies, and forged in the ashes of burning churches, we spared no one in the making of this album. See you in Hell!”
“God Is Dead” track-list:
01 – “Burn Your Bible”
02 – “Fallen Angel”
03 – “Let’s Have A Satanic Orgy”
04 – “Two Sinners”
05 – “Black Magick”
06 – “Spellbreaker”
07 – “Be a Slut (Do What You Want)”
08 – “God Is Dead”
The band have a jam-packed schedule with a series of metal-centric tours lined up for the upcoming months. Here are the dates you can catch them on:
w/ Behemoth & Midnight:
08/28 Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
08/31 Oklahoma, OK – The Criterion
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/10 Reading, PA – TBA
w/ Behemoth & Imperial Triumphant:
09/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/19 St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn
09/20 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
09/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
09/23 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
w/ Danzig, Behemoth & Midnight:
08/25 Las Vegas, NV – The Theatre at Virgin Hotels
08/26 Norco, CA – Silver Lakes Park
08/27 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
09/01 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/02 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/03 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/06 Atlanta, GA – Roxy Theatre
09/08 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/09 Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall
09/11 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/13 Cleveland, OH – Masonic Temple
09/14 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
09/16 Newport, KY – Megacorp Pavilion
09/17 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
